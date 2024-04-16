Public raises no concerns with proposed BCSC superintendent contract

An opportunity yesterday for the public to give their thoughts on the proposed contract for the next Bartholomew Consolidated Schools superintendent led to no being concerns raised.

The school board held a required meeting yesterday afternoon to get public input on the proposed contract with their choice for superintendent, Dr. Chad Phillips.

Current Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts is stepping down at the end of June to take on a new role with the Community Education Coalition. Phillips has been serving as the school district’s assistant superintendent of financial services for the past 7 years and has been with the school district for 20 years.

The contract with Phillips would give him a base salary of $204,671 with an initial contract lasting until the end of June of 2027. It also would provide a $30,000 annual contribution to the retirement plan, 20 paid vacation days, 14 days for sick time and four personal leave days. And there would be a car allowance of $12,000 annually.

The school board was required to hold the public comment session yesterday, but no one signed up to comment or offered thoughts when the opportunity was given. The meeting was over in a matter of minutes.

Next up will be a consideration for approval of the contract at the school board’s April 29th meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Columbus North High School.