Public info session to be held for State Road 7 project

INDOT is planning a public information session later this month to discuss plans for improvements on State Road 7 in Bartholomew and Jennings counties.

The project is meant to improve safety along the stretch of highway by widening the roadway to install shoulders and a middle turn lane along parts of the roadway. The goal is to reduce crashes on the highway.

The project will require single lane closures as the work is being done. INDOT plans to coordinate with area schools, emergency agencies and others to ensure that disruptions are minimized.

The project is expected to be let to bidders in 2028.

The public session will be held on Wednesday, June 25th at Jennings County High School on West Walnut Street in North Vernon. Doors will open at 5:30 and there will be time to view displays on the project and talk with project personnel. The session will start at 6 p.m.

Questions can be submitted to Alyssa Kern with American Structurepoint, Inc. at (317) 547-5580, or via email at [email protected].

Project information, will be available at bit.ly/SR7Bartholomew-JenningsCounty.