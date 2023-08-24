Public Exhibit Columbus unveilings, activities set for Saturday

The Exhibit Columbus installations in downtown Columbus will be officially unveiled to the public on Saturday. And there will be whole day’s worth of events to explore and celebrate the designs.

The installations will be celebrated with a sold-out event Friday night and are set to open to the public at 13 landmarks Saturday.

Saturday’s free events will include a tour of the exhibits with the creators, followed by community conversations. And there will be a block party and dance show at Fourth and Washington Streets under the InterOculus canopy installation at that intersection.

The tours of the exhibitions start at 9:30 and last through 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, setting out from Hotel Indigo. The community conversations will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon at First Christian Church. And the Rock the Block party will be from 7 to 10 p.m. downtown.

There will also be activities throughout the day at the installations to help bring them to life.

The Landmark Columbus Foundation oversees the annual Exhibit Columbus events in the city. Exhibit Columbus, launched in 2016, has two-year cycles with a symposium hosted one year, and the installation of exhibits at landmarks around the city the next year. The theme for this year’s installations is Public by Design.

You can find out more about the installations and events at https://www.exhibitcolumbus.org