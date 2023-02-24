Prosecutors seek judge’s order for Pence’s testimony

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to try to get former Vice President Mike Pence, a Columbus native, to comply with a grand jury subpoena in the criminal probe into former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

CBS News reports that came after Trump’s attorneys used executive privilege claims over Pence’s subpoena in court. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported earlier this week that the special counsel overseeing the investigation got subpoenas for testimony from Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

Pence is visiting the University of Texas at Austin today. Pence will speak at an event hosted by the Clements Center for National Security, and is expected to discuss the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is Pence’s first visit to Austin since 2019.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.