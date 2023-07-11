Prosecutor: No charges in girl’s drowning death

No charges are expected in connection to the drowning death of a 15-year-old in Whiteland.

The Johnson County prosecutor announced Monday that no criminal laws were broken when Alaina Dildine suffered a seizure in a high school pool in May. Her death was ruled accidental.

However, information released by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department says Dildine went unnoticed under the water for approximately 52 minutes. The Johnson County prosecutor says any allegations that the school’s negligence contributed to the death would need to be reviewed in civil court.

