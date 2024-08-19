Prosecutor finds self defense in officers’ shooting of young woman

The Jennings County prosecutor’s office has found county deputies and North Vernon police were justified in defending themselves after they shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in April.

In a report issued Saturday, Prosecutor Brian Belding announced that a review of the incident had been completed. Jennings County deputies and North Vernon police were called to a disturbance on Thomas Street on April 9th and encountered 23-year-old Danielle Rachel Blake who had been acting erratically including threatening people with a golf club. Officers intended to take Blake to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

While police tried to talk to Blake, the report says she picked up a large knife and entered a bathroom. Police tried to disarm her and fired several Tasers at her to get her under control. But when she raised the knife, advanced menacingly and told a deputy “I will kill you” North Vernon Police Sgt. Adam Driver and Deputy Ben Seastrom opened fire with their duty weapons.

The officers provided first aid and medics at the scene provided advanced medical treatment, but Blake was pronounced dead by the Jennings County Coroner’s office. Indiana State Police were called in to investigate.

Belding concluded that the officers were justified in using deadly force and there is no criminal liability on the part of police.

Photo courtesy of usda.gov