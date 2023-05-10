Propeller facility hires new training coordinator

Propeller, a community maker space at the Columbus Municipal Airport, has hired a full-time training coordinator.

According to the organization, Tracy Munn started Monday in the role. Munn has 20 years experience managing employees and working with key customers. His job will include launching an array of learning programs to bring the facility to life.

Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with Propeller to employ the staff which also includes a lab technician.

Propeller is built inside a 9,000 square foot former Cummins engine test building. Labs are outfitted for metalworking, 3D printing, woodworking, robotics, electronics and more. The center fosters STEM education and training, career exploration and entrepreneurship.

Membership is $20 a month.

You can learn more or sign up to be a member at columbuspropeller.com