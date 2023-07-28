Project to improve Westenedge Drive starts Tuesday

The city of Columbus says an improvement project on Westenedge Drive will begin next week, tying up traffic through November.

According to the city engineer’s office, the work between Rocky Ford Road and Parkside Drive is set to begin Tuesday. The project will include reconstructing the street, improving the storm sewers and adding a 10-foot side path on the east side of the drive.

The street will be closed during the work, which is expected to last through late November. Only local traffic will be allowed through.

The project is expected to be fully completed by April.