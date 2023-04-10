Probation violations lead to Jennings County arrest

Scotty Williams. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

A man is under arrest after Jackson County parole officers paid a visit to a Jennings County home.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assisted Jackson County Probation with the home visit in Country Squire Lakes on Thursday, checking on Scotty E. Williams who was on probation. The probation search revealed methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia.

Williams was arrested on new charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia as well as for maintaining a common nuisance. A Jackson County warrant for the probation violation is also expected.