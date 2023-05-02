Primary election day is here; Polls open until 6 p.m.

Today is primary election day for municipal races in Indiana.

In Bartholomew County, polls will be open until 6 p.m. tonight at eight vote centers in the county. Those will be at Flintwood Wesleyan Church, St. Johns Masonic Lodge, NexusPark, Donner Center, River of Living Water Christian Church, Barth. Co. Governmental Office Building, Terrace Lake Church and Westside Community Church.

Bartholomew County Clerk Shari Lentz explains what you will need to bring to vote today:

Columbus voters have two contested races on the ballot today. On the Republican side, two candidates are vying to replace Mayor Jim Lienhoop when his term ends — Mary Ferdon, the city’s current executive director of administration and community development, and former State Rep. Milo Smith. On the Democratic side, there is a contested race for the nomination in City Council District 3, with incumbent Jerone Wood, Michael Kinder and Tony Hayden.

There will be changes to the makeup of Columbus elected offices after this election. Last year, Columbus City Council approved moving the city up to a second class status. Second class cities have nine council members instead of the current seven. That means the addition of one new district seat, which led to redrawing the district boundaries. There will also be an additional at-large seat on the ballot.

Columbus will also no longer have an elected clerk-treasurer. Instead, the duties will be split between an elected clerk and an appointed comptroller to assume oversight of the city finances..

Local government offices are closed today because of the election. However, all Columbus trash and recycling routes will be running on their normal schedule. The Columbus Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, normally held on Tuesdays, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Columbus City Council has canceled its Tuesday night meeting.

If you have any questions about voting in Bartholomew County you can contact the voter registration office at 812-379-1604.