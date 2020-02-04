Preview: Lucas Brothers to reopen in Fair Oaks Mall

An iconic Columbus restaurant will be returning to operations as early as next month.

The Lucas Bros. Sandwich Shop, operated by the son of the most recent owner, plans a revival of the diner in Fair Oaks Mall. William Broaddus says that he still has the original grill used for years by his grandmother Donna Cannon, and his mother Cheri Perkins. He is even planning to use the same recipes for community favorite dishes such as the onion hamburgers and chili.

The restaurant operated in Columbus for more than 75 years, opening in the 1930s and closing in 2013 at its final location on State Street. Broaddus said he has a lease at Fair Oaks Mall though the end of the year. The restaurant will open in the space formerly occupied by Special Dogs & More in the mall.

He hopes to have the restaurant open again by early March. You can hear more from Broaddus about his plans tomorrow morning.