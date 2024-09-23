Preservation talk to focus on Parkside Elementary

An event this week will look back at the architectural design history of Bartholomew County schools focusing on Parkside Elementary.

According to the Landmark Columbus Foundation, writer Glenda Winders and photographer Hadley Fruits have been working on a research project on the Cummins architectural program’s and its effect on community schools. The Cummins architectural program funds the design of public buildings, if the architect is chosen from a list of renowned designers.

Since the 1950s, almost all community schools have been designed by the world-class architects, according to the foundation.

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is presenting a progressive preservation talk with writer Winders and her research on Parkside Elementary at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The school was designed by Norman Fletcher and completed in 1962, with an expansion in 1990 according to the foundation. CSO Architects based in Indianapolis recently completed an interior renovation of the building.

There will be a reception with light refreshments followed by the talk. The event is free and you can sign up here: https://secure.givelively.org/event/landmark-columbus-foundation-inc/progressive-preservation-talks-schools-edition-parkside-elementary-school