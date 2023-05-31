Presentation tonight on hospital’s farmland plan

A reminder that Columbus Regional Hospital and the Columbus and Bartholomew county planning department will be holding a public information session tonight on the proposed plan for a large section of farmland stretching from Interstate 65 to Garden City.

The hospital is proposing a new district, called the City View district, to cover the development of the nearly 700 acres of farmland on the south side of Jonathan Moore Pike. The area has previously been known as Garden City Farms. The district plan includes a future health care facility, residential neighborhoods, commercial centers, and a research & development campus. It sets aside open spaces, green corridors, and room for other amenities.

The plan, if adopted, would guide the future development of the property by becoming a master plan for the hospital and a part of the city of Columbus Comprehensive Plan.

The session will be from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall. A presentation will start at 6:45 p.m.