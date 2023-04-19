Prescription drug takeback locations set for Saturday

Saturday will be National Prescription Drug Takeback Day organized by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency in partnership with local organizations including the Indiana State Police and North Vernon Fire Department.

Sites will be set up to take expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, where they will be properly disposed of. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Medications may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at most Indiana State Police Posts, including the Versailles and Bloomington posts, In Jennings County, there will be a drop off site at the North Vernon Fire Department on Madison Avenue.

You can get more information or find a nearby drug takeback site at https://www.dea.gov/takebackday