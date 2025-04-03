Power outages affect thousands in our area

Power companies are reporting a string of outages in our area due to last night’s strong storms with more than 15,000 customers in the dark this morning.

According to Duke Energy, nearly 12 thousand customer are without power in our area. That includes more than 9 thousand in Jackson County stretching from 8 thousand in Seymour, nearly 700 near Brownstown and 467 in Medora. The North Vernon area is showing more than 2 thousand without power, while in Bartholomew County there are 152 customers without power in the Grandview Lake area on the west side of the county. Only a single Duke Energy customer in Columbus itself is without power.

Bartholomew County REMC is reporting 123 customers with outages, with 114 of those in Harrison Township.

Jackson County REMC is reporting more than 2 thousand customers without power in its coverage area including 324 in Brownstown, more than 200 near Norman Station and 1,900 in and around Salem.

Southeastern Indiana REMC has just over 1 thousand customers affected by power outages this morning

Johnson County REMC is reporting no customers without power this morning.