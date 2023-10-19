POW/MIA talk to be held Tuesday in Columbus

Bartholomew County will remember the prisoners of war and those missing in action throughout the community’s history during an event Tuesday in Columbus.

The Remembering and Honoring the POWs/MIAs of Bartholomew County is the fourth in the Bartholomew County Historical Society’s Evelyn Seward Speaker Series.

Speakers Zach Ellison and Robert D. Miller will present the stories of those held prisoner or who went missing from Bartholomew County, talk about the community’s annual remembrance ceremonies and share information about the Bob Garton POW/MIA plaza.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at Helen Haddad Hall on Franklin Street in Columbus. You can find more information at https://bartholomewhistory.org/calendar/.