Postal service holding Columbus job fair today

The U.S. Postal Service will be having a job fair today for Columbus and the surrounding area.

Positions to be filled include city carrier assistants, rural carrier assocatees and assistant rural carriers with pay of more than $19 per hour.

Applicants for driving positions need to have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record and two years of unsupervised driving experience.

The job fair will be from 10 to 4 at the main post office at 450 Jackson Street.

You can get more information at usps.com/careers.