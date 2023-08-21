Possible phone outage tonight at Columbus City Utilities

If you have a water or sewer emergency in Columbus this evening or early Tuesday morning, you may have to call a different number than those normally available.

According to Columbus City Utilities, the phone system at the department will be going through scheduled maintenance after normal working hours this evening and overnight. The work will be going on from 5:30 p.m. this afternoon to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. That work could cause the department phone system to become unavailable.

If you have a water emergency you can call 812-341-7577. For a sewer emergency, you can call 812-657-2853.

The main number should be operational again by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. That number is 812-372-8861.