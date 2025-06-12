Poor air quality expected today

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Action Day for central Indiana.

According to the state agency, the high temperatures in the mid 80s with dry air, light winds and cloud cover are combining with a high pressure system to make for elevated ozone levels across the region. There is also smoke from the Canadian wildfires at the ground level.

The ozone levels are reaching conditions where they are unhealthy for those in sensitive groups. High ozone near the ground acts a lung irritant. It can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations. Children, the elderly, anyone with heart conditions or with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exposure today.

The Air Quality Action Day is in effect until midnight tonight.

You can get more information at SmogWatch.IN.gov.