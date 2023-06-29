Poor Air Quality Continues Thursday, Severe Weather Risk Throughout Next Several Days

Bartholomew County and its surrounding areas are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather tonight through the next several days into the holiday weekend.

Along with the stormy weather the Hazy/smoky conditions from the past few days will continue today impacting visibility and air quality.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has already declared yet another Air Quality Action Day for Today, meaning the unhealthy air will be sticking around a little longer.

WISH TV reports that Indiana along with Dubai and Cleveland continues to be plagued by some of the worst air quality in the world currently.

People with respiratory issues including asthma, and people doing heavy work outside have had to be especially cautious.

Air quality will start to slowly filter out of the southwest Today and Tomorrow and will help erode the unsafe levels of smoke in the lower parts of the atmosphere.