Polls open today for primary election voting

It is is primary election day in Indiana and polls will be open from 6 to 6.

In Bartholomew County, you can vote at one of 14 vote centers around the community. Those include:

Flintwood Wesleyan Church St Johns Masonic Lodge Nexus Park Donner Center River of Living Water Christian Church Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building Terrace Lake Church Westside Community Church Elizabethtown Fire Station Hope Moravian Church Clifford Fire Station German Township Fire Station Ogilville United Methodist Church Bartholomew County REMC

In local contested races, Republican voters will be choosing their candidate for County Commissioner District 1 between incumbent Larry Kleinhenz and his challenger Rick Miller. Republicans here will also be choosing three candidates for the County Council at-large race, from four primary challengers, Michael Bell, Kim Bennett, John Prohaska and Marcus Speer.

In addition to local candidates, you will be choosing candidates for president, Indiana governor, state lawmakers, U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative.

Local government offices will be closed today due to Election Day. In Columbus, trash and recycling routes will be running on their normal schedule.

You will need to have a government-issued photo ID if you want to vote in today’s Primary Election. Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices in Indiana will be offering free non-driver ID cards for those with proper documentation. They’re open until 6 tonight only to help those that need IDs.

If you have any questions about voting in Bartholomew County, you can call the county clerk’s voter registration office at 812-379-1604 or by going to indianavoters.in.gov.