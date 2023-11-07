Polling locations open until 6 for Indiana municipal elections

Election Day is today in Indiana and in Columbus, voters will be choosing between two candidates for mayor, two candidates for city clerk and nine seats on the City Council.

At the top of the ticket, Republican Mary Ferdon is running against independent Sean Burton to be the next Columbus mayor. Republican Luann Welmer is running for the newly created city clerk position against Democrat Quisha Jackson.

There are also nine council seats on the ballot for the first time, instead of the previous seven. That will be six seats by district and three at large seats on the council after this election, all of which are contested races this year.

There are 8 vote centers around Columbus where you can cast your ballot. Those are at Flintwood Wesleyan Church, St. Johns Masonic Lodge, NexusPark (Formerly Fair Oaks Mall),

Donner Center, River of Living Water Christian Church, the Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building on Third Street, Terrace Lake Church and Westside Community Church.

Bartholomew County Clerk Shari Lentz explains what you will need to bring with you to cast your ballot:

Vote centers are open until 6 p.m. tonight.

You can hear the election results tonight on air and on our website starting at 7 p.m. If you have any questions about voting in Bartholomew County, you can call the voter registration office at 812-379-1604