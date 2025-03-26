Police will be on the lookout for distracted, dangerous drivers in April

State and local law enforcement will be out next month looking for anyone using their cell phone while driving as part of an enforcement blitz called “Put the Phone Away or Pay.”

According to the Decatur County Traffic Safety Partnership, their agencies and others will be taking part in the two week enforcement campaign from Saturday April 5th through April 19th. Officers will be looking for those driving while distracted, who are speeding or otherwise driving dangerously.

Driving while distracted involves using a cell phone or any other activity which takes your attention away from driving. Officials say that you can prioritize safe driving by keeping your hands on the wheel, eyes on the road and focus on driving.

In 2020, Indiana passed a law prohibiting holding or using a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. A violation carries a fine of up to $500 and will result in points being added to an individual’s driver’s license.

Officials say distracted driving and speeding caused more than 17,000 thousand crashes across Indiana last year, which led to 230 deaths.

The campaign is being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.