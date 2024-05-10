Police to honor officers killed in line of duty

Local law enforcement officers will be holding a memorial service next Friday morning in downtown Columbus to recognize officers who have fallen in the line of duty in the last year.

The ceremony comes during National Police Week.

During the 30-minute long ceremony, the police officers and police canines who died in the line of duty in 2023 will be recognized. Local honor guards and bagpipers will take part. There will also be a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps.

The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the Public Safety Plaza at Second and Jackson Streets in Columbus.

The event is free and you are invited to attend.