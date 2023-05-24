Police: Suspect in custody after Tuesday night park shooting

Columbus Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting last night at the Lincoln Park basketball court injured four people.

Lt Matt Harris, spokesman for the Columbus Police Department explains that officers were called to the park at about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday evening on a report of shots being fired. They found four victims who had been hit by gunfire.

According to Columbus Regional Hospital, three of the victims have been flown to Indianapolis hospitals with critical injuries. One is in stable condition at Columbus but had not been admitted as of last night.

Police announced overnight that a suspect was in custody but no details have yet been released on the arrest.

Nearby Hamilton Ice Arena was closed due to the shooting and all events were canceled at the park. Police praised park workers for keeping the public safe.

If you have any information on the shootings, you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.