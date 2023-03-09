Police: Shot fired into neighboring home appears accidental

Seymour police say that a shot fired into a home Tuesday afternoon appears to have been accidental, and possibly related to a medical issue.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of West McDonald Street about a shot being fired into the home at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. No one was home at the time the shot was fired and no one was injured. Investigation found that the shot came from a neighboring home.

After getting a search warrant for the second home and interviewing people there, police concluded that the shot was not intentional. According to police reports, they say the incident may have been the result of a medical issue, but provided no further information.

Police say that they are forwarding the results of their investigation to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office to review.