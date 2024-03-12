Police seeking to identify bicyclist injured in crash

North Vernon police are looking for information on the identity of a bicyclist who was critically injured after being struck by a car Sunday evening.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a crash at 8:58 p.m. Sunday night near North State and Walnut streets. An adult man was found unconscious on the ground but still breathing. Officers began giving medical aid to the main and he was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

Police say that 19-year-old Tyler J. Wells of Commiskey was driving southbound on State Street when his vehicle struck the man on a bicycle. The victim rolled over the top of the vehicle and landed on the roadway. According to police, the bicyclist appeared to be intoxicated at the time

Wells was not injured.

State Street was shut down for about 45 minutes during the investigation and cleanup.

The victim remains unidentified. If you have any information you can call the North Vernon Police Department at 812-346-1466.