Police: Scammers posing as officers to steal your money

Columbus police are warning about scammers claiming to be police officers as a way to get your money.

According to the department, there have been several reports recently of callers trying to use scams such as saying you have an outstanding warrant and need to pay bail money, or trying to get you to make donations to a fake police charity.

Authorities say that scammers try to play on your emotions and hurry you to make bad decisions. They will frequently try to keep you on the line using threats or deadline pressure while they walk you through the steps of their scam. A caller demanding you make a payment via crypto currency or store gift card is always trying to scam you. Be cautious sharing any personal information over the phone or online. You should verify any supposed information independently by hanging up and calling back to an official number.

If you have any questions or concerns, you should contact local police directly.