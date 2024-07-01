Police offering seminar to help you avoid scams, identity theft

Columbus police say that local residents are receiving scam calls, claiming that they have missed jury duty and are facing arrest unless they pay fake fines to the scammers.

According to the Columbus Police Department they will be holding a seminar in the next few weeks to try to counter the barrage of schemes that try to rip you off.

Police say that authorities will never contact you to try to get you to pay fines or court costs over the phone. And you will never be directed to make payments for official purposes using online apps, or by being made to purchase gift cards.

Columbus police are partnering with the Indiana Attorney General’s office with a fraud prevention seminar set for July 16th at the Mill Race Center. It will discuss identity theft, typical frauds, market scams and how to protect yourself.

The seminar will start at 11 a.m. on July 16th in the Art Room at Mill Race Center. If you would like to attend, you can call 812-376-9841 to make a reservation.