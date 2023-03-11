Police: No crime in shooting of attacking dog

Columbus police have concluded that a man who shot a dog that was attacking his own pet did not violate the law.

According to Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of Glendale Drive. Police were called to a report of a dog being shot. A property owner said that his own dog had been attacked by another dog on his property twice before, with the most recent attack injuring his pet. When the attacking dog came back on Thursday and attempted to attack the pet again, the witness used a handgun to shoot and wound the attacking animal.

The dog later had to be euthanized, police say.

Police say that based on the witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, police determined that the property owner did not violate Indiana laws by wounding the attacking dog.

After requests from the public, police turned the evidence over to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s office to be reviewed and the prosecutors also determined there was no violation of the law.

If you have any information or video footage of the event, you are asked to contact the Columbus Police at 812-376-2600.