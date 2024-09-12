Police: Man downs fentanyl as SWAT team raids home

An Elizabethtown man has been arrested after taking a large amount of suspected fentanyl, just before a raid by the Bartholomew County and Columbus SWAT team.

According to a report released yesterday by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened on Friday, when the team executed a search warrant on a home on Third Street in Elizabethtown. Police say that they had gathered information on suspected narcotics dealing by 48-year-old Christopher Henson. Henson had previously been convicted of drug dealing.

The search revealed methamphetamine, scales, syringes and other drug paraphernalia and Henson was taken into custody. But deputies discovered that Henson had taken the fentanyl. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out and treated.

After his release from the hospital, he was booked into the county jail on Tuesday on preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing meth, possession of a narcotic, obstruction of Justice, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and for possessing the syringes and paraphernalia.

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department