Police make drug-dealing arrest after man found in shed

A Seymour man is facing drug dealing charges after he was found semi-conscious in a shed.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Jackson Street on Monday to check on a person in shed believed to be on drugs. Police discovered that 23-year-old Braden S. Jackson was lethargic.

A search of the location revealed methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, various prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, and three firearms.

Jackson was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, narcotics and marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.