Police looking for drunk, impaired drivers during tourney

State and local police agencies have joined in a traffic enforcement blitz aimed at cracking down on speeding, impaired driving or anyone driving aggressively during the college basketball tournament.

The enforcement campaign includes more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies around Indiana, including the Seymour Police Department and Indiana State Police. It is specifically meant to focus on the weeks around the NCAA Basketball Tournament, including St. Patrick’s Day and will last through Tuesday, April 4th.

Officers are conducting high-visibility, overtime patrols, with the extra enforcement funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Police say that if you are going to an event involving drinking, you should designate a sober driver, use public transportation or take a ride service to get home safely.

If you are driving and encounter a possible impaired or unsafe driver on the road, you should call 911.