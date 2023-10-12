Police investigating shooting at Columbus home

Police are investigating a shooting last night after a robbery at a home in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Columbus officers and Bartholomew COunty deputies were called to the 1900 block of Pinebrooke Court at about 10:27 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a robbery and shots being fired. Officers arrived to find an unconscious man with a gunshot wound lying in a yard near the home. Police performed CPR on the shooting victim until medics arrived. He was then flown to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and remains in critical condition.

Officers detained the man that detectives believe fired the weapon and secured the firearm that was used in the shooting. The man was later released from police custody.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. All tips and information can be submitted anonymously.