Police investigating fatal stabbing in Edinburgh

Edinburgh police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death early this morning.

According to the department, at about 12:22 a.m. Monday morning, Edinburgh officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6400 block of East State Road 252. They found the victim, 48-year-old Michael G. Adair of Edinburgh suffering from a stab wound. Despite life-saving efforts by rescue workers, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working with the Johnson County Prosecutor’s office to determine any charges in the investigation.

The Johnson County Coroner’s office called the incident a fatal stabbing but said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.