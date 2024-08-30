Police investigating after gun seen at McDowell school

Columbus police are investigating after a gun was reported at a local school Wednesday.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a school resource officer received a report of the gun at McDowell Education Center on McKinley Avenue. A student noticed a man in the parking lot, reaching into the back seat of an SUV and saw a gun in the back of his waistband.

Police found the vehicle and the man with the weapon was an 18-year-old who is not prohibited from carrying a weapon and is legally allowed to do so. An investigation revealed that the man was bringing a student to the school and did get out of his vehicle briefly to get into the back seat, but stayed in that area of the SUV.

Police issued a trespassing warning banning him from the school property.

All students were kept safely inside during the investigation.

Police commended the student for noticing the situation and encouraged everyone to report suspicious or dangerous activity.