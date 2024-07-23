Police, firefighters, football players competing in rib-eating event

Texas Roadhouse in Columbus will be hosting a summer Kids Bash today including a rib-eating contest between Columbus police, firefighters and Columbus East high school football players.

According to the restaurant, the event will include games, bounce houses, vendors, and the rib eating competition. Anyone who brings in two school supply donations will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a tethered hot air balloon ride from Balloons over Bloomington, weather permitting.

The Summer Kids Bash will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the restaurant on Merchant Mile on the west side of Columbus.