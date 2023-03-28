Police: Driver crashes into Nashville store, sets fire

Nashville police say a woman having a mental health crisis started a fire on her vehicle, backed into a gas pump and then drove into a convenience store early Sunday morning.

According to police reports, the incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday at a gas station in the 200 block of South Van Buren street. A store worker said that a vehicle had crashed into the store and there was a fire. Police and Brown County deputies arrived to find burning clothing on top of the vehicle. A store worker extinguished the flames.

Nashville firefighters arrived on scene and worked to shut off utilities. Police say that damage to the store was extensive.

A deputy spoke with the woman driving the vehicle, who said she was having a mental health crisis and that she had intentionally set the fire and crashed the vehicle. She agreed to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. While in an ambulance she said that she had taken a large number of prescription pills. Her name has not yet been released.

Police say that there are multiple charges pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Photo courtesy of Nashville Police Department.