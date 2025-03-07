Police dismantle drug lab found in Greenwood home; Four arrested

Four people were arrested in Greenwood after authorities discovered a narcotics laboratory in a home and business.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Stone Road Thursday and discovered illegal narcotics. But they also discovered a laboratory, deputies say.

The Indiana State Police and the federal DEA were called in to assist in identifying the laboratory and what they were producing. They concluded that the lab was set up to manufacture LSD which they said was very toxic. Deputies say it took a number of people to clean up the lab

The home has also been listed as a non profit business called Truth Initiative Limited.

Police arrested four people who live at the address.

47 year old Clint Walker is being accused of possessing precursors with an intent to manufacture and for possessing a narcotic, as well as maintaining a common nuisance.

71-year-old Randy Lee Walker and 69 year old Cathleen Walker are facing charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

44-year-old Crystal Roseberry is also facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

The sheriff’s department says that the information has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review and for formal charges.

Deputies say that the investigation is still ongoing.

The sheriff’s department says the search is part of the agency’s efforts to combat illegal drug activity. They say that if you have information on illegal activity, you can contact the sheriff’s department tip line at 317-346-4654.

