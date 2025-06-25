Police arrest “violent predator” after sex registry violations

Police say that a serious violent predator is back in jail less than a month after being released from custody.

According to the Columbus Police Department, 36-year-old Michael O. Kent was released from jail June 2nd after being held on charges from October of 2022 of violating the sex offender registry requirements and unlawful entry by a serious sex offender.

Police say that before his arrest they had received multiple reports of him acting suspiciously and approaching women. After he was released, police receive another similar complaint.

The Columbus Police intelligence unit began surveillance of Kent and found that he was living in the 800 block of Fourth Street, which is within 1,000 feet of a school. He had also failed to report for the registry with the sex offender coordinator.

On Tuesday, Kent was arrested on new felony charges of failing to register as a serious violent predator and violations of the sex offender residency registry.

Another resident at the address, 54-year-old Vicky Burton, was arrested on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of assisting a criminal.