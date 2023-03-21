Police arrest driver after three-vehicle crash Sunday

Sheldon Beck. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

A Columbus man was arrested on drunk driving charges after a three vehicle pile-up Sunday evening.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday night in the 4000 block of 31st Street. Witnesses told police that one of the drivers was headed east on 31st Street, when he rear-ended another vehicle. He then put his car in reverse and backed into another vehicle.

Police talked to the suspected driver, 62-year-old Sheldon Beck and noticed that his speech sounded slurred. He was uncooperative during attempts at field sobriety tests and refused a blood draw. A warrant was issued for his blood and he was then arrested on a felony charge of operatinve a vehicle while intoxicated.