Plans revealed for September Hope Heritage Days

Hope Heritage Days is taking shape for Bartholomew County’s largest outdoor event.

The 55th annual festival held in and around the northeastern Bartholomew County community’s Town Square is set for September 22nd, 23rd and 24th.

Organizers announced during Friday’s Old Fashioned Independence Day celebrations that the grand marshal of this year’s Sunday parade will be June Gilliland.

The entertainment lineup announced Wednesday will include Hotwired and Wild Bill and the Bruisers on Friday night, and Jennifer Mlott along with a Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley tribute show Saturday night.

You can get more information at the Hope Heritage Days Facebook page