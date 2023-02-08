Planning board to consider Columbus zoning limits

Columbus planners will be considering rolling back some of the boundaries for the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction when they meet today.

Under Indiana law, cities can extend their zoning control into areas outside of city limits, up to two miles. Those in that expanded area must seek approval from the city before making changes regulated by zoning ordinances such as land use, despite living in the county.

At the Columbus Plan Commission meeting this afternoon, officials will be considering shrinking those borders, returning to county oversight the area around Otter Creek Golf Course and parts of the Colony Parke and Oakcrest subdivisions in the Taylorsville area.

The Columbus Plan Commission meets at 4 p.m. today at Columbus City Hall and the meeting can be attended remotely.