Plane crashes at Greenwood airport

A plane crashed near the Indy South Greenwood Airport on Sunday, causing minor injuries to those onboard.

According to the Greenwood Fire Department, the incident happened shortly after noon. A small plane lost power while beginning its flight north from a runway. The pilot had to perform an immediate landing in the grass near the Indiana State Police hangar.

Two people in the planer were taken to a trauma center for treatment of minor injuries. They are expected to fully recover.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana and TTWN Media Networks.