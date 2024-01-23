Pizza restaurant slated for empty space in The Commons

A vacant space in The Commons in downtown Columbus will soon have a new tenant. That comes after a lease being negotiated for Upland Brewing Company to operate a brick oven pizza restaurant was approved Monday by the Columbus Redevelopment Commission.

The space was previously occupied by the Puccinis Smiling Teeth and most recently Bucceto’s Pizza restaurants and has been vacant since June of last year.

The Commons retail spaces are managed through the Columbus Redevelopment Commission, while the public spaces fall under the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.

Upland Brewing plans to begin renovating the space in February and hope to open in early June. Redevelopment Commission attorney Mary Stroh said that the company would be paying for the renovation and is working to make sure that the new restaurant fits in well with the architecture of the downtown landmark.

The final details of the lease are still being negotiated but will be in line with what other downtown restaurants are paying, Stroh said. It will initially be a seven year lease with options for five year extensions. Redevelopment Director Heather Pope says that the city will be waiting for final approval of the lease agreement by the company’s attorneys.