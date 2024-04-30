Pickleball tourney to raise money for Alzheimer’s care

Thrive Alliance will be hosting a pickleball tournament on Saturday named in honor of local pickleball player Bill Martin.

Martin died in 2022 from Alzheimer’s. Organizers say that even after his diagnosis, Martin continued to support and cheer on pickleball players. All proceeds for the tournament will go to support the agency’s Dementia and Care Partners Programming. The programs work to keep people engaged in their communities and offer support and respite care to their care partners.

The tournament is being held in partnership with the Columbus Pickleball Club. It will be held on the 18 pickleball courts at CERA Sports Park and Campground. There will be a round robin scramble format tournament across five divisions ranging from beginner to advanced. There will be a maximum of 16 players per division.

The cost to play is $40 per person. You can find links register here:

https://thrivealliance.salsalabs.org/billmartinmemorialpickleballfundraiserforthrivealliance

You can make a donation to Thrive Alliance’s dementia care programs in Bill Martin’s name here:

https://thrive-alliance.org/donate/ or email [email protected].