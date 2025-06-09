Pickle making plant planned for Taylorsville area

Another food-related factory is set to be built near Taylorsville. Grillo’s Pickles has officially confirmed its plans for a new $54 million dollar plant to open in northwestern Bartholomew County.

According to the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp., the company has broken ground on the new 155,000 square foot facility along Interstate 65. It is being built next to the King’s Hawaiian plant , which is also owned by Irresistible Foods Group.

Company officials said that they were looking for a centrally located site with a skilled workforce, and supportive business environment.

Bartholomew County is paying $3.7 million to improve the sewer and water system in the area as well as to make road improvements. The county will also use up to $1 million from the state’s READI grant program to improve U.S.31 at Bear Lane with an extension of County Road 700N. And the state is planning up to $1.4 million in tax credits for the project, depending on the performance of the company and how it meets hiring benchmarks.

The new plant is expected to hire up to 150 employees.

The King’s Hawaiian plant is a 300 thousand square foot project and is expected to be a $175 million investment.