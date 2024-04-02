Photo contest for Muscatatuck birds opens for entries

The Wings Over Muscatatuck Photo Contest is now accepting submissions.

The subject is the birds of Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge.

Photos must be at least 5×7 prints and not larger than 11×14.

Entries should not be significantly altered from the original photographed images.

Previous winning entries are not eligible and two entries are allowed per person.

Contest entries must be mounted on a stiff backing (like cardboard/foamboard) and no frames or hanging wires are permitted.

Names are not permitted on the front of the entry. E

An entry form (available at the refuge) must be attached to the back.

Entries need to be submitted to the Office or Visitor Center by 4 pm on May 4.

There will be adult and youth categories. Winning entries will receive ribbons, be displayed at the Visitors Center during the Wings over Muscatatuck festival and be included on media sites and newsletters for the wildlife refuge.

You can get more information including a link to contest rules on our website.

For more information about the contest contact the Refuge Office at 812-522-4352 x12, or e-mail [email protected]

Photo courtesy of Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge Facebook page