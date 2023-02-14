Pharma company plans expansion to Bartholomew County

A pharmaceutical company is moving into a new shell building in northern Bartholomew County with plans to invest almost $11 million and to bring 10 new high-paying jobs with it.

Jason Hester, head of the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation, outlined the plans for Century Biopharma Services at Monday morning’s Bartholomew County Commissioners meeting. The company, based in Indianapolis serves 150 global pharmacy companies. The company plans to bring 10 new jobs here with an average wage of $32 per hour, according to paperwork filed with the county.

Hester said the company, through a subsidiary, SV Columbus, has purchased a shell building constructed by Force Construction. The 50,000 square foot empty building is on Executive Drive, north of County Road 800N. Hester said the company now is planning $9.8 million to finish the building and another $1.1 million in equipment.

The commissioners signed off on the plan and the company plans to ask for a tax break from the Bartholomew County Council at its meeting tonight. The tax abatement would allow the company to phase in property taxes on the equipment and construction over 10 years. Hester said even with the tax break, the company would still pay more than $600,000 in property taxes over the next 13 years.

Commissioners also approved the benefits statement for George Utz which is also seeking a tax abatement this evening on almost a $23 million investment. County Council meets at 6 tonight at the Governmental Office Building on Third Street.