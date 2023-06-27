PGA Legend Tom Kite and Design Partner Billy Fuller to Hold Public Meet and Greet at Otter Creek Wednesday

The local public is invited to meet PGA legend Tom Kite and design partner Billy Fuller at Otter Creek Golf Course, Wednesday, June 28th, at 2:15 p.m.

Fans are asked to gather near the Otter Creek scoreboard for the official redesign announcement and photographs.

It was announced last week that the Kite/Fuller team had been hired to redesign the layout of the course and bring it up to “today’s golf course standards.”